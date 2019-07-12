Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) Reaches $22.58 Low on Jul, 12; SPARTA COMMERCIAL SERVICES (SRCO) Shorts Decreased By 94.48%

The stock of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) reached all time low today, Jul, 12 and still has $21.90 target or 3.00% below today’s $22.58 share price. This indicates more downside for the $654.13 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $21.90 PT is reached, the company will be worth $19.62M less. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $22.58. About 213,142 shares traded. Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

SPARTA COMMERCIAL SERVICES INC (OTCMKTS:SRCO) had a decrease of 94.48% in short interest. SRCO’s SI was 5,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 94.48% from 90,500 shares previously. It closed at $0.0031 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Fiverr IPO: What You Need To Know – Benzinga” on June 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Gig Economy Finally Gets a Hot IPO – The Motley Fool” published on June 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Orlando among top 25 largest markets for freelancers – Orlando Business Journal” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “24 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fiverr International: Growing Gigs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. The company has market cap of $654.13 million. The Company’s platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. It currently has negative earnings. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc., a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. The company has market cap of $2.14 million. It offers mobile applications for racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also owns and manages Websites, which sell on-demand motorcycle, recreational vehicle, power-sport vehicle, and truck title history reports for consumers, retail dealers, auction houses, insurance companies, and banks/finance companies.