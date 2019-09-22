Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) Reaches $18.56 Low on Sep, 22; INTRUSION (INTZ) Shorts Down By 20%

The stock of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) reached all time low today, Sep, 22 and still has $18.00 target or 3.00% below today’s $18.56 share price. This indicates more downside for the $575.27M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $18.00 PT is reached, the company will be worth $17.26 million less. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $18.56. About 163,748 shares traded. Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

INTRUSION INC (OTCMKTS:INTZ) had a decrease of 20% in short interest. INTZ’s SI was 400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 20% from 500 shares previously. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.51. About 3,900 shares traded. Intrusion Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTZ) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Fiverr International Ltd.’s (NYSE:FVRR)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “2 Stocks for the Rise of the Gig Economy – Nasdaq” published on September 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Recent IPO Stocks That Are Melting Down – Investorplace.com” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Fiverr Freelancers Help Marketing Professional Create Studio-Quality Album, Turning Her Dreams Into a Reality – Business Wire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fiverr Launches e-commerce Industry Store to Help the Growing Number of Businesses Selling Online – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to report earnings on November, 14. After $-0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Fiverr International Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.50% EPS growth.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. The company has market cap of $575.27 million. The Company’s platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. It currently has negative earnings. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Intrusion Inc. develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. The company has market cap of $61.02 million. The Company’s product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations. It has a 17.41 P/E ratio. The firm also offers Compliance Commander for regulated information and data privacy protection.

More news for Intrusion Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTZ) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Intrusion: The Big Data Security Company You’ve Never Heard Off – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Intrusion Turns A Profit, But It’s Not For The Faint-Hearted – Seeking Alpha” and published on May 10, 2018 is yet another important article.