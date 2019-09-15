Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) and Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT) Contrasting side by side

Both Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) and Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International Ltd. 25 6.63 N/A -0.93 0.00 Conduent Incorporated 10 0.31 N/A -3.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Fiverr International Ltd. and Conduent Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fiverr International Ltd. and Conduent Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Conduent Incorporated 0.00% -20.7% -9.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fiverr International Ltd. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Conduent Incorporated is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Fiverr International Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Conduent Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Fiverr International Ltd. and Conduent Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00 Conduent Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

Fiverr International Ltd. has an average price target of $30, and a 55.68% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Conduent Incorporated is $9.75, which is potential 38.10% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Fiverr International Ltd. seems more appealing than Conduent Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.6% of Fiverr International Ltd. shares and 97.6% of Conduent Incorporated shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Conduent Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fiverr International Ltd. -0.74% -7.64% 0% 0% 0% -36.34% Conduent Incorporated -1.83% -6.76% -28.68% -27.66% -49.19% -14.39%

For the past year Fiverr International Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Conduent Incorporated.

Summary

Fiverr International Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Conduent Incorporated.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Commercial Industries, Healthcare, and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries. It delivers business-to-business and business-to-customer services, including customer care, human resource management, and finance and accounting that enable its clients to optimize their processes. This segment also offers industry-specific services, such as personalized product information for the automotive industry; digitized source-to-pay solutions for clients in the manufacturing industry; customer experience and marketing services for clients in the retail industry; mortgage and consumer loan processing for clients in the financial services industry; and customized workforce learning solutions for clients in the aerospace industry. The Healthcare segment provides industry-centric business process services to clients across the healthcare industry, including providers, payers, employers, pharmaceutical and life science companies, and government agencies. The Public Sector segment offers government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, and local governments, as well as foreign governments for transportation, public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services. The company also implements and maintains Government Health Enterprise Medicaid Platform systems for health enterprise clients. In addition, it offers payment services, such as prepaid cards, health savings accounts, and child support payments; customer care services; legal business services; and applied automation and analytics solutions. Conduent Incorporated is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.