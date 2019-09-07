Five9 Inc. (FIVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

As Application Software companies, Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 Inc. 53 13.32 N/A -0.03 0.00 The Trade Desk Inc. 222 18.88 N/A 1.92 137.07

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Five9 Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.4% The Trade Desk Inc. 0.00% 24.4% 9.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Five9 Inc. is 6.1 while its Current Ratio is 6.1. Meanwhile, The Trade Desk Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Five9 Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than The Trade Desk Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Five9 Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 The Trade Desk Inc. 1 1 2 2.50

Five9 Inc.’s average price target is $69.33, while its potential upside is 12.46%. Meanwhile, The Trade Desk Inc.’s average price target is $231, while its potential downside is -0.91%. The information presented earlier suggests that Five9 Inc. looks more robust than The Trade Desk Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Five9 Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.1% of The Trade Desk Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% are Five9 Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of The Trade Desk Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five9 Inc. 1.88% -5.22% -6.8% -0.02% 53.42% 12.92% The Trade Desk Inc. 6.01% 12.64% 19.03% 88.01% 206.32% 126.87%

For the past year Five9 Inc. was less bullish than The Trade Desk Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors The Trade Desk Inc. beats Five9 Inc.

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. The companyÂ’s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. It also provides a set of management applications, including workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.