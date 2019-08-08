Five9 Inc. (FIVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) and StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 Inc. 51 12.71 N/A -0.03 0.00 StoneCo Ltd. 30 0.00 N/A 0.63 55.75

Demonstrates Five9 Inc. and StoneCo Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.4% StoneCo Ltd. 0.00% 15.5% 4.3%

Liquidity

6.1 and 6.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Five9 Inc. Its rival StoneCo Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Five9 Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than StoneCo Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Five9 Inc. and StoneCo Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 Inc. 0 3 6 2.67 StoneCo Ltd. 1 0 3 2.75

Five9 Inc. has an average price target of $59, and a 1.64% upside potential. StoneCo Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $33 consensus price target and a -6.81% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Five9 Inc. looks more robust than StoneCo Ltd. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Five9 Inc. and StoneCo Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 77%. About 1.7% of Five9 Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.68% of StoneCo Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five9 Inc. 1.88% -5.22% -6.8% -0.02% 53.42% 12.92% StoneCo Ltd. 5.1% 21.23% 29.67% 63.14% 0% 89.86%

For the past year Five9 Inc. has weaker performance than StoneCo Ltd.

Summary

StoneCo Ltd. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Five9 Inc.

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. The companyÂ’s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. It also provides a set of management applications, including workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. As of June 30, 2018, the company served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.