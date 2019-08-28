Five9 Inc. (FIVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) and Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 Inc. 53 13.17 N/A -0.03 0.00 Slack Technologies Inc. 33 33.20 N/A -0.30 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Five9 Inc. and Slack Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.4% Slack Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Five9 Inc. are 6.1 and 6.1 respectively. Its competitor Slack Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Five9 Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Slack Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Five9 Inc. and Slack Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Slack Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

$67.5 is Five9 Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 7.30%. Meanwhile, Slack Technologies Inc.’s consensus target price is $36.67, while its potential upside is 22.60%. The results provided earlier shows that Slack Technologies Inc. appears more favorable than Five9 Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Five9 Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.5% of Slack Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.7% of Five9 Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Slack Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five9 Inc. 1.88% -5.22% -6.8% -0.02% 53.42% 12.92% Slack Technologies Inc. -1.99% -8.56% 0% 0% 0% -13.46%

For the past year Five9 Inc. has 12.92% stronger performance while Slack Technologies Inc. has -13.46% weaker performance.

Summary

Five9 Inc. beats Slack Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. The companyÂ’s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. It also provides a set of management applications, including workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.