Five9 Inc. (FIVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) and Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 Inc. 53 13.34 N/A -0.03 0.00 Paylocity Holding Corporation 95 12.42 N/A 0.76 134.86

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Five9 Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Five9 Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.4% Paylocity Holding Corporation 0.00% 17.1% 2.5%

Volatility and Risk

Five9 Inc.’s current beta is 0.52 and it happens to be 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Paylocity Holding Corporation’s 70.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.7 beta.

Liquidity

Five9 Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.1 and a Quick Ratio of 6.1. Competitively, Paylocity Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Five9 Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Five9 Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Five9 Inc.’s average target price is $67.5, while its potential upside is 5.97%. Paylocity Holding Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $115 average target price and a 5.07% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Five9 Inc. looks more robust than Paylocity Holding Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Five9 Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.6% of Paylocity Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Five9 Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 32.7% of Paylocity Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five9 Inc. 1.88% -5.22% -6.8% -0.02% 53.42% 12.92% Paylocity Holding Corporation -3.21% 5.23% 7.41% 48.11% 76.47% 69.56%

For the past year Five9 Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Paylocity Holding Corporation beats Five9 Inc.

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. The companyÂ’s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. It also provides a set of management applications, including workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.