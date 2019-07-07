Five9 Inc. (FIVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Luxoft Holding Inc. (NYSE:LXFT)

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) and Luxoft Holding Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 Inc. 50 11.29 N/A -0.03 0.00 Luxoft Holding Inc. 56 2.21 N/A 1.23 47.02

Table 1 demonstrates Five9 Inc. and Luxoft Holding Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Five9 Inc. and Luxoft Holding Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.4% Luxoft Holding Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 6.8%

Risk & Volatility

Five9 Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.61 beta. Luxoft Holding Inc.’s 2.33 beta is the reason why it is 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.1 and 6.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Five9 Inc. Its rival Luxoft Holding Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 3.7 respectively. Five9 Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Luxoft Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Five9 Inc. and Luxoft Holding Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 Inc. 0 3 5 2.63 Luxoft Holding Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Five9 Inc. has a 10.25% upside potential and a consensus target price of $57. Competitively the consensus target price of Luxoft Holding Inc. is $59, which is potential 0.02% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Five9 Inc. is looking more favorable than Luxoft Holding Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Five9 Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.33% of Luxoft Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five9 Inc. -1.74% -5.32% -8.64% 15.62% 62.16% 12.42% Luxoft Holding Inc. -1.54% -1.99% -0.98% 36.27% 36.82% 89.35%

For the past year Five9 Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Luxoft Holding Inc.

Summary

Luxoft Holding Inc. beats Five9 Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. The companyÂ’s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. It also provides a set of management applications, including workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Luxoft Holding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software development services and IT solutions to multinational corporations primarily in Europe and the United States. It offers application software development, software architecture design, performance engineering, optimization and testing, process consulting, and software quality assurance services; functional specification and mock-up, product design, engineering, automated testing, maintenance, support, and performance engineering services; and IT strategy, software engineering process, and data security consulting services. The companyÂ’s products and platforms include Teora, a suite of developer tools designed to enable automotive human machine interface (HMI) developers build the logic of their user interface; Populus, a tool chain for HMI design and development, and the deployment of automotive user interfaces for distributed embedded systems; and AllView, a user-experience demonstrator that links instrument cluster, head unit, head-up display, and mobile devices. It serves financial services, automotive and transport, travel and aviation, technology, telecom, healthcare and pharmaceutical, energy, and other industries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.