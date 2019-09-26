Five9 Inc. (FIVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Both Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 Inc. 54 11.76 N/A -0.03 0.00 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 5 0.50 N/A 0.02 263.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Five9 Inc. and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.4% Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Five9 Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.52 beta. Competitively, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s beta is 1.2 which is 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Five9 Inc. is 6.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.1. The Current Ratio of rival Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Five9 Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Five9 Inc. and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$69.33 is Five9 Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 23.49%. Competitively Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $7.5, with potential upside of 94.05%. The results provided earlier shows that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Five9 Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Five9 Inc. and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 94.1%. About 1.7% of Five9 Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.7% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five9 Inc. 1.88% -5.22% -6.8% -0.02% 53.42% 12.92% Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 1.5% -0.84% -9.02% -41.7% -41.12% -28.72%

For the past year Five9 Inc. had bullish trend while Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. The companyÂ’s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. It also provides a set of management applications, including workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns. In addition, it offers a platform that enables subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriberÂ’s domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, mobile payments, and other forms of e-commerce; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.