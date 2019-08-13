Five9, Inc. (FIVN) Reaches $63.80 After 8.00% Up Move; Anchor Bolt Capital LP Cut Crown Holdings (CCK) Position

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) stake by 32.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 433,628 shares as Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)’s stock rose 10.88%. The Anchor Bolt Capital Lp holds 915,065 shares with $49.94 million value, down from 1.35 million last quarter. Crown Holdings Inc now has $9.29B valuation. The stock increased 4.35% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $68.54. About 1.58 million shares traded or 13.73% up from the average. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F

The stock of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.10% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $63.8. About 708,638 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference ParticipationThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $3.87 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $68.90 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:FIVN worth $309.52 million more.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.78M for 10.91 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 139,030 shares. Gulf International Bancorp (Uk) invested in 0.03% or 30,305 shares. Veritable LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Moreover, Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 178,925 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt has invested 0.13% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). M&T Savings Bank reported 14,713 shares. Sasco Capital Ct stated it has 3.64% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Castleark Limited, Illinois-based fund reported 211,176 shares. Spears Abacus Ltd Com reported 364,547 shares or 2.54% of all its holdings. Markel Corp holds 0.04% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) or 49,000 shares. Connable Office reported 0.06% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Nordea Investment Management, a Sweden-based fund reported 2.10 million shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Bridges Inv Mngmt Inc invested in 15,100 shares. 471,305 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Crown Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Crown Within Striking Distance Of Attaining Its Emissions Reduction Goal – PRNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Crown Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased Novagold Res Inc (NYSEMKT:NG) stake by 514,516 shares to 1.26M valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q1. It also upped General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) stake by 8,386 shares and now owns 936,086 shares. Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) was raised too.

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.87 billion. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent.