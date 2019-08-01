Five9, Inc. (FIVN) Reaches $57.42 52-Week High; Causeway Capital Management Boosted Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I (SMFG) Stake By $1.68 Million

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I (SMFG) stake by 13.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Causeway Capital Management Llc acquired 240,568 shares as Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I (SMFG)’s stock declined 4.13%. The Causeway Capital Management Llc holds 2.05M shares with $14.41 million value, up from 1.81 million last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I now has $48.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.02. About 256,587 shares traded. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) has declined 17.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SMFG News: 29/03/2018 – Sumitomo Osaka Cement May Be Pressured, Cement Slowest in 18 Mos; 21/05/2018 – Sumitomo Forestry Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – PEMEX SEES JV SIGNED W/ MITSUI AT TULA REFINERY IN 2-3 WKS: CEO; 11/04/2018 – TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL SOUNDING OUT MAIN CREDITORS FOR LOANS TO BUY SHIRE; 08/05/2018 – SUMITOMO CORP CFO SAYS TO INVEST A TOTAL OF 1.3 TRILLION YEN OVER NEXT 3 YEARS UNDER NEW BUSINESS PLAN; 15/03/2018 – NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL SAYS AGREES TO BUY SWEDEN’S OVAKO IN FIRST HALF OF FY2018/19, PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL; 08/05/2018 – Mitsui to close loss-making grain operation in Brazil by end of 2018; 22/05/2018 – MITSUI SUMITOMO INSURANCE TO SPEND ABOUT 74.7 BILLION YEN TO ACQUIRE 37.5 PCT STAKE OF BOCOMMLIFE INSURANCE; 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO LTD SAYS ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – TABLE-Sumitomo Riko 5191.T -2017/18 group forecast(IFRS)

The stock of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) hit a new 52-week high and has $60.29 target or 5.00% above today’s $57.42 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $3.43B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $60.29 price target is reached, the company will be worth $171.35 million more. The stock increased 16.31% or $8.05 during the last trading session, reaching $57.42. About 2.34 million shares traded or 180.98% up from the average. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M

Among 8 analysts covering Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Five9 had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The stock of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Roth Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, February 20. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of FIVN in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Wednesday, February 20. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Craig Hallum with “Buy”. SunTrust maintained the shares of FIVN in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating.

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.43 billion. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent.

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) stake by 2.19M shares to 8.24 million valued at $107.59M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) stake by 10,058 shares and now owns 282,730 shares. Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) was reduced too.

