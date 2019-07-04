Five9, Inc. (FIVN) EPS Estimated At $-0.04; B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report $-0.04 EPS on August, 5.After having $0.03 EPS previously, Five9, Inc.’s analysts see -233.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.52. About 164,711 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING

Among 5 analysts covering B\u0026G Foods (NYSE:BGS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. B\u0026G Foods had 11 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, January 10 to “Market Perform”. The stock of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $26 target in Friday, March 1 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Underperform” on Wednesday, February 27. See B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) latest ratings:

12/06/2019 Broker: Inc. B\u0026G Foods Rating: Inc. Common Stock Old Target: $In-Line

05/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Hold New Target: $26 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $23 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $28 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $23 New Target: $19 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $33 New Target: $29 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

Among 9 analysts covering Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Five9 had 10 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Stephens has “Hold” rating and $48 target. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Needham. The stock of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Craig Hallum with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of FIVN in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) on Monday, January 7 to “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Five9 Is Trading Sideways, But For How Long? – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Five9 Inc (FIVN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Match Group a Strong Buy on Growing Clout of Dating Apps – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Five9 Is Ready To Break Out – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Good News for Five9 (FIVN) – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.08 billion. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. It currently has negative earnings. The company??s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent.

B&G Foods, Inc. manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable, and frozen food and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $1.36 billion. The Company’s products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrup, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato products, puffed corn and rice snacks, nut clusters, and other specialty products. It has a 8.14 P/E ratio. The firm markets its products under various brands, including AcÂ’cent, B&G, B&M, BakerÂ’s Joy, Bear Creek Country Kitchens, Brer Rabbit, Canoleo, CaryÂ’s, Cream of Rice, Cream of Wheat, Devonsheer, Don Pepino, Durkee, EmerilÂ’s, GrandmaÂ’s Molasses, Green Giant, JJ Flats, Joan of Arc, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, MacDonaldÂ’s, Mama MaryÂ’s, Maple Grove Farms of Vermont, Molly McButter, Mrs.

The stock increased 0.53% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.8. About 442,845 shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 15.74% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 13/03/2018 – B&G FOODS INC – ELECTION OF MILLS INCREASES SIZE OF CO’S BOARD TO NINE MEMBERS, INCLUDING SEVEN INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 13/03/2018 – BG Capital Providing Growth to Port Richmond with Commonwealth Campus; 22/05/2018 – B&G FOODS RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 47.5C/SHR FROM 46.5C/SHR; 03/05/2018 – B&G Foods 1Q EPS 31c; 09/03/2018 BANCA GENERALI BGN.Ml – AGREEMENT ENVISAGES THE ESTABLISHMENT OF A NEW ENTITY, BG SAXO SIM; 25/04/2018 – BG UMBRELLA FUND IRSH ANNUAL REPORT 31.12.2017; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 03/05/2018 – B&G Foods Backs 2018 Sales $1.72B-$1.755B; 14/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 09/04/2018 – DoD-US Army: BG Andrew J. Juknelis attends at the 54th Memorial Ceremony for Gen. Douglas MacArthur

More notable recent B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “B&G Foods And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Food sector on watch after soft earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive B&G Foods’s (NYSE:BGS) Share Price Down By 39%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.