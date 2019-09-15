Five9 Inc. (FIVN) and Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) and Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 Inc. 53 11.29 N/A -0.03 0.00 Proofpoint Inc. 119 8.81 N/A -2.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Five9 Inc. and Proofpoint Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Five9 Inc. and Proofpoint Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.4% Proofpoint Inc. 0.00% -22.8% -8.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.52 shows that Five9 Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Proofpoint Inc.’s 66.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.66 beta.

Liquidity

Five9 Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.1 while its Quick Ratio is 6.1. On the competitive side is, Proofpoint Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Five9 Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Proofpoint Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Five9 Inc. and Proofpoint Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Proofpoint Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Five9 Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 28.56% and an $69.33 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Proofpoint Inc.’s consensus target price is $132.4, while its potential upside is 5.29%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Five9 Inc. is looking more favorable than Proofpoint Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Five9 Inc. and Proofpoint Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 98.4% respectively. About 1.7% of Five9 Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Proofpoint Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five9 Inc. 1.88% -5.22% -6.8% -0.02% 53.42% 12.92% Proofpoint Inc. -0.78% 3.57% 2.33% 26.74% 11.35% 50.58%

For the past year Five9 Inc. was less bullish than Proofpoint Inc.

Summary

Five9 Inc. beats Proofpoint Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. The companyÂ’s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. It also provides a set of management applications, including workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. The company provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service provider outage. It also offers threat protection products that detect and prevent threats across email, social media, mobile apps, and SaaS applications, as well as enable enterprises to understand about the attacks they are seeing and the adversaries behind them; and information protection and archiving products, which ensure the enforcement of data governance, data retention, and supervision policies and mandates; cost-effective litigation support through efficient discovery; and active legal-hold management. In addition, the company provides digital risk protection products to deliver real-time, omnichannel digital risk discovery, and protection from brand fraud, data loss, physical threats, and cyber threats. Further, it offers platform services comprising threat detection, threat intel extraction, Nexus threat graph, real-time detection, information classification, and intelligent policy. The company serves organizations in verticals, such as aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.