Five9 Inc. (FIVN) and Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) Contrasting side by side

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) and Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 Inc. 53 12.83 N/A -0.03 0.00 Linx S.A. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Five9 Inc. and Linx S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.4% Linx S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Five9 Inc. and Linx S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Linx S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 13.19% for Five9 Inc. with average price target of $69.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

About 1.7% of Five9 Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five9 Inc. 1.88% -5.22% -6.8% -0.02% 53.42% 12.92% Linx S.A. -6.67% -7.09% 0% 0% 0% -7.7%

For the past year Five9 Inc. has 12.92% stronger performance while Linx S.A. has -7.7% weaker performance.

Summary

Five9 Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Linx S.A.

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. The companyÂ’s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. It also provides a set of management applications, including workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.