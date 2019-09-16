Five9 Inc. (FIVN) and CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Contrasting side by side

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) and CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 Inc. 53 11.29 N/A -0.03 0.00 CDK Global Inc. 52 2.93 N/A 2.92 17.78

Table 1 demonstrates Five9 Inc. and CDK Global Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.4% CDK Global Inc. 0.00% -89.9% 12.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.52 beta means Five9 Inc.’s volatility is 48.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, CDK Global Inc. has a 0.87 beta which is 13.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Five9 Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.1 and 6.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CDK Global Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Five9 Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CDK Global Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Five9 Inc. and CDK Global Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 CDK Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Five9 Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 28.56% and an $69.33 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Five9 Inc. shares and 84.3% of CDK Global Inc. shares. 1.7% are Five9 Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.44% of CDK Global Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five9 Inc. 1.88% -5.22% -6.8% -0.02% 53.42% 12.92% CDK Global Inc. -2.24% 5.43% -8.57% 6.88% -17.15% 8.33%

For the past year Five9 Inc. was more bullish than CDK Global Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Five9 Inc. beats CDK Global Inc.

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. The companyÂ’s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. It also provides a set of management applications, including workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers. The companyÂ’s solutions automate and integrate various parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. It provides solutions to dealers serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and automotive manufacturers. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.