Five9 (FIVN) Stock Value Declined While Timpani Capital Management Decreased Its Position; Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Holding in Domtar (UFS) Has Increased by $24.25 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 16,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 103,011 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44M, down from 119,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $62.63. About 321,527 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Domtar Corp (UFS) by 6186.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 494,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.89% . The hedge fund held 502,942 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.97M, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Domtar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $31.93. About 755,895 shares traded or 14.81% up from the average. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 11.76% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 26/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Rapoport Academy Elementary in Waco, TX; 28/03/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Kimball Elementary School for New Books; 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C; 08/03/2018 Domtar Improves the Paper Trail, Providing Increased Supply Chain Transparency for Pulp and Paper Products; 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q EPS 86c; 02/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Nekoosa Head Start; 15/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Riverview Elementary in Fort Mill, SC; 13/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to CG Johnson Elementary School for New Books; 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the Domtar Corporation; 09/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Eastern Elementary School in Greenville, NC

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98M and $209.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 15,758 shares to 65,041 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 14,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc Com (NYSE:THS).

