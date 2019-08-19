Five9 (FIVN) Stock Value Declined While Penn Capital Management Co Trimmed Its Stake; Oarsman Capital Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Boosted by $482,380

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 16.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 37,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 190,476 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.80 million, down from 228,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 445,413 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 36.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 271 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,015 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Coinstar Teams with Amazon to Provide Amazon Cash Reload Sites; 24/04/2018 – It took Jeff Bezos just 3 words to change the way Suzy Welch thinks about work. via @CNBCMakeIt; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com; 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 21/03/2018 – Watch Erik Nordstrom and Don Kingsborough onstage at Code Commerce: Not everyone has to become Amazon A Nordstrom store is still a “place of discovery.”; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s Spending to Fight Amazon Comes at a Cost to Profit; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Wasting Money Chasing Amazon, Says Columbia University’s Cohen (Video); 09/05/2018 – Walmart fought hard for this deal because it could be crucial in its fight against Amazon; 15/03/2018 – Watchdog raids Amazon’s Tokyo office

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 9,041 shares to 55,789 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 15,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,146 shares, and has risen its stake in Orbcomm Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC).

