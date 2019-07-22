Five9 (FIVN) Stock Value Declined While Eventide Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $4.32 Million; Illumina (ILMN) Shareholder Efg Asset Management Americas Lowered Holding

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 15.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 1,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,742 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, down from 11,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $5.35 during the last trading session, reaching $293.2. About 1.73 million shares traded or 52.60% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT; 08/03/2018 – ONCOCYTE CORP – INITIAL RESULTS SHOW ILLUMINA PLATFORM COULD PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT STUDIES NECESSARY FOR DETERMAVU COMMERCIALIZATION; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 13/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Dir; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 9.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 83,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 811,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.85 million, down from 894,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $47.47. About 641,449 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, down 2.10% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $205.80 million for 52.36 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual earnings per share reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $329.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 47,821 shares to 78,847 shares, valued at $8.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ) by 5,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,002 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $2.41 million activity. deSouza Francis A had sold 3,000 shares worth $848,854 on Friday, February 1. Dadswell Charles sold $34,734 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $280,110 was sold by EPSTEIN ROBERT S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbus Circle Investors accumulated 26,830 shares. Tower Rech Capital Llc (Trc) owns 2,559 shares. Rmb Mngmt Ltd accumulated 3,937 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Middleton & Ma owns 5,222 shares. Markel reported 1,000 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct owns 25,823 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.41% or 6,965 shares. Ashford Capital Mngmt holds 0.04% or 890 shares. Jefferies Group stated it has 4,747 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 42,300 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.03% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Bp Public Ltd Com has 16,000 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 4,092 shares. Old Dominion Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.1% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 342 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

