Five9 (FIVN) Stock Declined While Kopp Investment Advisors Has Boosted by $2.28 Million Its Stake; Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) Holder Fort LP Has Decreased Stake

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc. (FIVN) by 97.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc bought 43,811 shares as the company's stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 88,826 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, up from 45,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.46B market cap company. The stock increased 17.44% or $8.61 during the last trading session, reaching $57.98. About 1.72M shares traded or 106.49% up from the average. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500.

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) by 58.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 49,011 shares as the company's stock rose 19.19% . The hedge fund held 34,110 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 83,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 179,724 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 3.73% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.73% the S&P500.

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “26 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Five9 (FIVN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Five9 (FIVN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “24 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Five9 Expands Leadership Team Tapping Anand Chandrasekaran as Executive Vice President of Product Management – Business Wire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60M and $496.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 5,243 shares to 19,454 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 7,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII).