Five9 (FIVN) Stake Increased by Oak Ridge Investments Llc; As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Value Rose, Hhr Asset Management Lifted Holding

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 26.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 46,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 221,156 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.34 million, up from 174,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $58.56. About 551,169 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 65.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 26,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 68,020 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.60M, up from 41,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $228.34. About 984,586 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 07/05/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $244 FROM $215; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc Com (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 8,363 shares to 94,948 shares, valued at $7.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,740 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Five9: Premium Valuation Is Warranted Over Long Term – Seeking Alpha” on November 17, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Five9 Inc (FIVN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FIVN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Five9 Is Ready To Break Out – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Interviews Five9 (FIVN) CEO â€“ Making Progress to Change a Quarter-Trillion Dollar Call Center Industry – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 71,756 shares to 461,390 shares, valued at $52.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roku Inc by 421,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 497,699 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).