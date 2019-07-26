Five9 (FIVN) Stake Has Lifted by Sylebra Hk Company Ltd; As Omnicell (OMCL) Stock Rose, Azimuth Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 102,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.05M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.34 million, up from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $47.89. About 527,223 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 4,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95M, up from 118,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $70.67. About 453,807 shares traded or 15.03% up from the average. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Inc by 465,146 shares to 3.10 million shares, valued at $281.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zoom Not Bothered By Cisco Or Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Veeva (VEEV) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Five9 to Provide Extraordinary Customer Experiences Using Microsoft Teams – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EPAM Systems Ups the Game in EdTech Via Competentum Buyout – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Omnicell, Inc. Investors (OMCL) – Business Wire” on July 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “OMCL CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit has Been Filed Against Omnicell Inc.– OMCL – PRNewswire” published on July 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Omnicell (OMCL) Responds to Short Seller GlassHouse Research – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMCL) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS ASNA, OMCL, PYX, TUSK INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Japan Index (Etf) by 37,385 shares to 48,070 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Europe Hedged Eq Fu (HEDJ) by 29,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,597 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

