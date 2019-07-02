Five9 (FIVN) Shares Declined While Eventide Asset Management Has Lowered Stake; Bloombergsen Increases Stake in Oracle (ORCL)

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 46,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.45 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.87M, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $58.49. About 13.27 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 21/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos counted the Oracle of Omaha as someone worth listening to; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SLIDES 1.7% POST-MARKET AFTER THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Has Sought Billions in Damages; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS PLAN TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Enables Smart Manufacturing with New Artificial Intelligence Cloud Applications; 19/03/2018 – Oracle reports quarterly loss on tax charge; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technological Challenges; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% IN 4Q; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with AI Powered Prospecting Applications; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Adj EPS 83c

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 9.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 83,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 811,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.85 million, down from 894,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $51.54. About 312,695 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 286,892 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.76% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Callahan Limited Liability Co, a Texas-based fund reported 22,019 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 4.43M shares or 0.46% of the stock. Thompson Invest Management holds 1.09% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 105,958 shares. Royal London Asset holds 0% or 959,488 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 155,192 shares. Dumont & Blake Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 17,911 shares. Argi Invest Services Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 9,288 shares. 6,700 were reported by Beach Invest Counsel Pa. Pathstone Family Office Llc holds 0.12% or 17,403 shares in its portfolio. Boston Prtnrs has 0.93% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 13.09 million shares. Advisor Prtn Lc reported 82,613 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. E&G Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.09% or 3,900 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability holds 1.23% or 6,484 shares.

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on August, 5. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $2.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myokardia Inc by 135,000 shares to 437,000 shares, valued at $22.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 462,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

