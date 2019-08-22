Five9 (FIVN) Shareholder Timpani Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding as Stock Price Declined; Lone Pine Capital Decreased Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding as Valuation Rose

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 599,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 4.53 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21B, down from 5.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $5.92 during the last trading session, reaching $285.61. About 423,317 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 16,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 103,011 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44M, down from 119,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $63.02. About 106,105 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN)

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98M and $209.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amedisys Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMED) by 11,237 shares to 20,817 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Treehouse Foods Inc Com (NYSE:THS) by 6,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,104 shares, and has risen its stake in Simply Good Foods.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv has invested 0.35% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bryn Mawr Tru Communications accumulated 2,246 shares. Covington Capital Management accumulated 5,752 shares. 195,845 were accumulated by Artisan Prtnrs Partnership. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tower Bridge Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Daiwa Secs Gp Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 28,440 shares. Btc Mngmt invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Accuvest Glob owns 4,075 shares. Field Main National Bank & Trust holds 0.68% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 2,700 shares. Tiger Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 1.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). South Texas Money Management Ltd owns 321,886 shares. Corvex Mgmt Lp has 5.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 269,907 shares. 68,418 are owned by Gemmer Asset Mgmt. Farmers Bankshares owns 81 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 44.91 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $17.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sea Ltd by 3.30M shares to 7.26M shares, valued at $170.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.