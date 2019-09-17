Five9 (FIVN) Shareholder Oak Ridge Investments Has Increased Stake by $2.36 Million as Stock Declined; Kistler-Tiffany Companies Has Boosted Its Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) by $555,390 as Stock Declined

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 26.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 46,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 221,156 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.34 million, up from 174,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $54.71. About 725,104 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc bought 10,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 43,717 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38M, up from 33,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $63.43. About 4.33M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 29/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in West Virginia to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion-Bond Sale Boosts Banks Underwriting Aetna Deal; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2’ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Good News for Five9 (FIVN) – Nasdaq” on March 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Interviews Five9 (FIVN) CEO â€“ Making Progress to Change a Quarter-Trillion Dollar Call Center Industry – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Why There’s More Strong Growth Ahead for Five9 – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FIVN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Cloud Stocks To Buy Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 7,510 shares to 74,241 shares, valued at $8.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cl B by 37,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 468,976 shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Matls Co Com (NYSE:VMC).