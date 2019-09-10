Five9 (FIVN) Shareholder Hood River Capital Management Lowered Position as Market Valuation Declined; As Titan Machinery (TITN) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Rutabaga Capital Management Decreased Position

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 110,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.86% . The hedge fund held 288,279 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, down from 399,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Titan Machinery Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.19M market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $14.65. About 4,605 shares traded. Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has risen 42.54% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TITN News: 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 Agriculture Revenue Flat to Up 5%; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 Equipment Margin 7.8%-8.3%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Titan Machinery Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TITN); 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery 4Q Rev $339.6M; 30/04/2018 – Titan Machinery to Acquire All Interests of AGRAM Landtechnikvertrieb GmbH and AGRAM Landtechnik Rollwitz GmbH; 30/04/2018 – Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Expansion into Germany; 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery Backs FY19 View of EPS 35c-EPS 55c; 31/05/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY – DUE TO AGRAM’S EXPECTED CONTRIBUTIONS TO FINANCIALS, RAISING FISCAL 2019 INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT REV GROWTH ASSUMPTION TO 10% TO 15%; 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 Construction Revenue Up 3%-8%

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 28,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 731,141 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.63 million, down from 759,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $58.9. About 734,148 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chart Industries Inc by 89,645 shares to 528,457 shares, valued at $47.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.04 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $361.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 252,444 shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $11.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.49 per share. TITN’s profit will be $11.75M for 7.33 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Titan Machinery Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold TITN shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 16.28 million shares or 3.53% more from 15.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

