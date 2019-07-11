Five9 (FIVN) Shareholder Etrade Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $1.01 Million; Constellation Brands (STZ) Shareholder Financial Counselors Has Raised Stake

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 8,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,727 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, up from 10,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $200.79. About 1.18 million shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Tax Rate About 19%; 08/03/2018 – CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD CTDM.Sl – INTEREST HOLDINGS OF CDL CONSTELLATION AND TIDR IN SUMANG WALK PROPERTY PROJECT ARE 60% AND 40% RESPECTIVELY; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 18/04/2018 – EarthNow to Deliver Real-Time Video via Large Satellite Constellation; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 14/03/2018 – Corona Premier Hits Shelves Across U.S. in March; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 51.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 19,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,188 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $961,000, down from 37,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.52. About 294,213 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on August, 5. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $3.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CLY) by 35,128 shares to 57,233 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 27,028 shares to 298,544 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 2,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,204 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).