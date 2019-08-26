Five9 (FIVN) Shareholder Cooper Creek Partners Management Decreased Its Position as Stock Declined; International Business Machs (IBM) Share Value Rose While American Investment Services Has Lifted Stake

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 15.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 20,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 152,651 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.54M, up from 131,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $129.99. About 2.75 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp expected to post earnings of $2.41 a share – Earnings Preview; 28/05/2018 – David Kenny, IBM’s senior vice president of Watson and Cloud, said artificial intelligence is already proving to be beneficial; 24/04/2018 – IBM: Intnl Bus. Mach: IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT DEAL, IBM ALSO ASSIGNED TO UNIT 1 EUROPEAN PENDING PATENT APPLICATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT IN CASH; 22/05/2018 – Apollo Hospitals Adopts IBM Watson for Oncology and IBM Watson for Genomics to Help Physicians Make Data-Driven Cancer Care Decisions; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REV GROWTH – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.57/SHR, FROM $1.50, EST. $1.60; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 52.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 101,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 90,253 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, down from 191,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $63.7. About 346,818 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $293.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noodles And Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 155,736 shares to 461,301 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keyw Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:KEYW) by 218,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Dave And Busters (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 493,996 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Kanawha Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.83% stake. Fort Washington Oh reported 0.82% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Knott David M has 4,284 shares. Smith Chas P Pa Cpas reported 1,867 shares stake. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins reported 0.06% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley reported 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Gradient Invs Limited Liability Corp holds 2,498 shares. Moreover, Braun Stacey Associate has 0.06% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 6,375 shares. Beck Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.1% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). L S Advsr Incorporated holds 0.98% or 51,382 shares. Boston And Management Incorporated holds 4,018 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 0.08% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 10,697 shares. Novare Capital Management Limited Liability accumulated 33,542 shares.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10 million and $314.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 122,437 shares to 2.38 million shares, valued at $29.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 2,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,168 shares, and cut its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc.