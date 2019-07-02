Five9 (FIVN) Shareholder Columbus Circle Investors Lowered Its Position by $2.56 Million; Sterling Investment Management Holding in Anthem (ANTM) Lowered by $1.45 Million

Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 36.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 5,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,866 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, down from 13,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $280.66. About 1.26M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 7.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 49,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 621,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.84M, down from 670,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $51.47. About 413,114 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500.

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on August, 5. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54B and $3.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 19,078 shares to 163,502 shares, valued at $14.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Logitech Intl S A (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 118,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 371,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 earnings per share, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19 billion for 15.19 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,914 shares to 43,444 shares, valued at $12.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 35,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).