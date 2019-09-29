Five9 (FIVN) Share Value Declined While Tremblant Capital Group Has Increased by $10.05 Million Its Stake; Addenda Capital Lifted Rogers Communications (RCI) Position by $4.54 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 26.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 197,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 940,677 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.25M, up from 743,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 660,640 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 13.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 84,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 696,687 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.64 million, up from 612,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $48.89. About 1.14M shares traded or 192.51% up from the average. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Net C$425M; 03/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY ADJUSTED BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.93; 08/05/2018 – RCI Adds to Affiliate Advertising Program to Bolster an Already Robust Array of Options; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications’ quarterly profit rises 37 pct; 15/04/2018 – RCI Adds Five New Resorts in Prime Holiday Locations in Japan; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q REV. C$3.63B, EST. C$3.47B; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Rev C$3.63B; 07/05/2018 – RCI to Launch New Version of the RCI® App: The Most Comprehensive Vacation Exchange App Available

More notable recent Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rogers let down by CRTC rate call, to take C$140M charge – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Rogers and Communitech Announce New 5G Innovation Lab – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Better Investment: Rogers Communications (USA) or BCE (USA)? – The Motley Fool Canada” on March 02, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “How Rogers Communications (USA) Is Outdoing its Peers – The Motley Fool Canada” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Income for Life: 3 â€œForever Assetsâ€ to Buy in 2020 – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc by 12,730 shares to 48,900 shares, valued at $14.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 1,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,864 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold RCI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 235.18 million shares or 9.58% more from 214.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Management Ltd Company accumulated 0.02% or 132,446 shares. Counselors Incorporated owns 0.05% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 24,226 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Co owns 0.03% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 153,757 shares. Beutel Goodman Ltd reported 11.42% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Stifel Financial has 0% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 6,397 shares. 367,469 are held by Sector Pension Invest Board. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 5.76 million shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James And Associates has 0.04% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Mawer Inv Management Limited stated it has 4.62M shares. Legal And General Plc invested in 2.01M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Dimensional Fund LP invested in 304,027 shares. Citadel Lc invested in 23,693 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Ltd Llc stated it has 37 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Management Ltd holds 0.41% or 1.60M shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Five9 Is Trading Sideways, But For How Long? – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Five9: Premium Valuation Is Warranted Over Long Term – Seeking Alpha” on November 17, 2018. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Five9 Announces Inaugural Partner Awards at Annual CX Summit – Business Wire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 40,015 shares to 148,073 shares, valued at $71.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Line Corp by 39,946 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27 million shares, and cut its stake in Blackline Inc.