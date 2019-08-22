Five9 (FIVN) Share Value Declined While Eventide Asset Management Has Decreased by $4.32 Million Its Holding; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Farmers & Merchants Investments Has Decreased Its Holding

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 9.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 83,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 811,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.85 million, down from 894,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $63.72. About 166,411 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 5,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 305,445 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.02 million, down from 310,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 12.35M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of; 10/05/2018 – Ve Launch Worldwide Recruitment Drive to Match Growth; 29/03/2018 – TimeXtender Announces New Alliance With Neal Analytics, Microsoft 2017 Business Analytics Partner of the Year; 27/03/2018 – SteelCloud Creates STIG Compliance DevOps Lab in the Microsoft Azure Cloud; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colorado-based Ghp Inv Advisors has invested 1.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Diligent Invsts invested in 4.43% or 65,907 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Scotland Gru Incorporated Public Ltd Liability Com has 7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 295,543 shares. Btc Mgmt accumulated 123,515 shares. 169,377 are held by Hoplite Capital Management Lp. Cumberland Partners Ltd holds 274,982 shares or 3.26% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Mngmt stated it has 101,377 shares or 4.36% of all its holdings. Catalyst Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 41,500 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Grisanti Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.07% or 953 shares. Destination Wealth stated it has 13,597 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 3.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 7.85 million shares. First Midwest Savings Bank Tru Division holds 140,258 shares or 2.25% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management Inc has invested 1.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stratos Wealth has invested 0.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd reported 1.35M shares.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp by 6,021 shares to 74,327 shares, valued at $6.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Elec Pwr Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft Scores Points as it Solidifies its Video Gaming Ecosystem – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Future of Microsoft Stock Is Brighter Than You Think – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/19/2019: NVDA,MSFT,WB,SINA – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Quint Tatro Calls Beyond Meat’s Valuation ‘Beyond Ridiculous’ – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $2.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 71,000 shares to 177,000 shares, valued at $60.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Myokardia Inc by 135,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 437,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).