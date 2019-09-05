Five9 (FIVN) Received Rosenblatt’s Coverage; Shorts at Hdfc Bank Limited (HDB) Lowered By 27.01%

Rosenblatt issued a Neutral rating on Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN). The firm has started coverage on shares of FIVN in a an analyst report issued to clients on 4 September. Rosenblatt’s target price per share indicates upside of 17.17% from the company’s last close price.

Hdfc Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) had a decrease of 27.01% in short interest. HDB’s SI was 2.05M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 27.01% from 2.80 million shares previously. With 674,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Hdfc Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)’s short sellers to cover HDB’s short positions. The SI to Hdfc Bank Limited’s float is 0.23%. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $105.34. About 1.61M shares traded or 95.81% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 TOTAL REV 18.7B RUPEES VS 15.9B Y/Y; 16/03/2018 – NDTV: Comparison Of Bank Of India, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONAL PROVISION BEING DONE VOLUNTARILY; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS UP TO A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 500 BLN RUPEES IN NEXT TWELVE MONTHS VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 12/04/2018 – KEC INTERNATIONAL LTD KECL.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.11 PCT TO 6.93 PCT; 13/03/2018 – STANDARD LIFE ABERDN SLA SALE OF SHRS IN HDFC AMC; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONALLY PROVIDED INR800M TO CONTINGENCIES A/C; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q TOTAL INCOME 93.3B RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – DELTA CORP LTD DELT.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.08 PCT TO 4.55 PCT

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company has market cap of $83.06 billion. The firm operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business divisions. It has a 203.56 P/E ratio. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.78 billion. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. It currently has negative earnings. The company??s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent.

