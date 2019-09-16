Five9 (FIVN) Position Maintained by Tremblant Capital Group; Crown Castle Intl (Reit) (CCI) Valuation Rose While Capital International Sarl Decreased by $637,000 Its Holding

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (Reit) (CCI) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 25,890 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38M, down from 30,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $137.91. About 1.40 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 26.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 197,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 940,677 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.25M, up from 743,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 578,766 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 900 were accumulated by Jfs Wealth Advsrs Llc. Hm Payson And has 2,159 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Everence Cap Management Incorporated accumulated 10,749 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Putnam Fl Invest holds 72,549 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Gulf Int Comml Bank (Uk) invested in 99,517 shares or 0.22% of the stock. First Interstate Savings Bank reported 4,876 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 740,000 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. 18,354 were reported by Sumitomo Life Ins. Ohio-based Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.05% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 86,597 are owned by Apg Asset Management Nv. Hollencrest holds 2,500 shares. Capstone Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 3,897 shares. Williams Jones & Associate Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.22% or 821,049 shares.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $717.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 46,570 shares to 49,970 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huazhu Group Ltd Adr by 180,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 399,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Beigene Ltd Adr.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR) DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND – PRNewswire” published on August 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “This REIT Stock Is a Screaming Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 REITs for Any Stock Market Conditions – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Tower adds Lockheed’s Tanner to board – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Interviews Five9 (FIVN) CEO â€“ Making Progress to Change a Quarter-Trillion Dollar Call Center Industry – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why There’s More Strong Growth Ahead for Five9 – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FIVN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Cloud Stocks To Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Five9: Impressive Quarter Confirms Long-Term Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 186,401 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $53.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S A (Call) by 197,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 547,300 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).