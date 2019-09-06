Five9 (FIVN) Position Held by Sylebra Hk Company Ltd; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Valuation Declined, Holder Miura Global Management Trimmed Its Stake

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 102,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 2.05 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.34M, up from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $61.82. About 399,666 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

Miura Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 64.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc sold 185,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.84M, down from 285,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $151.53. About 3.68 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 27/03/2018 – Intercom considers itself the “next-generation Salesforce,” offering a digital take on a timeless problem: improving businesses’ interactions with potential or existing customers; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Rev $2.935B-$2.945B; 10/05/2018 – Rimini Street Launches Support for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud Products; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce for Mulesoft: A Pricey Deal? — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency Selects Salesforce as Digital Modernization Platform; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 13/03/2018 – Geneia Chosen to Participate in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: WILL NOT UPDATE FY 2019 GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Inc by 465,146 shares to 3.10M shares, valued at $281.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Five9 Inc (FIVN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why There’s More Strong Growth Ahead for Five9 – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Five9 -9% on another reported exec departure – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Good News for Five9 (FIVN) – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FIVN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Inc Ks invested 0.41% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 378,295 shares. Hartford Mngmt Inc has 815 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Dubuque Bank Trust, Iowa-based fund reported 51,262 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 141,311 shares. Synovus Finance reported 37,257 shares. 19.90M were accumulated by Jennison Associate. Legacy Partners holds 0.87% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 11,818 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory Securities Limited has 0.67% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Freestone Liability Com invested in 0.08% or 8,400 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell owns 109,527 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Hrt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,306 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Keybank National Association Oh holds 80,102 shares. 8.23 million were reported by Bank Of America Corporation De. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Salesforce Stock Is a Great Market Barometer – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Salesforce to buy ClickSoftware for $1.35B – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Futuristic Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): Financial Strength Analysis – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.