Five9 (FIVN) Position Has Upped by Granite Investment Partners Llc; Fedex Com (FDX) Shareholder Donaldson Capital Management Decreased Position by $1.61 Million

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 14.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 100,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 774,838 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.94M, up from 674,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $61.8. About 311,037 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN)

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp Com (FDX) by 84.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 8,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 1,660 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $301,000, down from 10,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $155.83. About 448,180 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 09/04/2018 – FedEx Express Expands its Retail Footprint in India Through Strategic Alliance With Wirecard; 14/03/2018 – Rep. Kustoff: Rep. Kustoff Applauds FedEx’s $1 Billion Investment in Memphis Hub; 20/03/2018 – KATV News: BREAKING: Police have confirmed a second package was found to be loaded with an explosive device at a FedEx facilit; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q ADJ EPS $3.72, EST. $3.11; 20/03/2018 – KENS 5: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – HAS ACQUIRED P2P MAILING LIMITED, A PROVIDER OF WORLDWIDE E-COMMERCE TRANSPORTATION SOLUTIONS; 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages; 20/03/2018 – Second Package Is Found From Same Sender as Bomb at FedEx Facility Near Austin; 27/03/2018 – FedEx: P2P Mailing Provides E-Commerce Transportation Solutions; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 11,904 shares to 456,766 shares, valued at $12.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 115,039 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,293 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Management Limited holds 0.04% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 37,625 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 14,611 shares or 0.06% of the stock. M&T Commercial Bank Corporation invested in 198,672 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Moreover, Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.51% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 100,230 shares. North Star Invest Management Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). First Natl Bank Of Omaha reported 26,661 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Interocean Cap Ltd Com stated it has 148,510 shares or 2.51% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett And, Missouri-based fund reported 385 shares. Lord Abbett Co Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Hanson Mcclain owns 789 shares. California-based Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, Cetera Advisor has 0.06% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 9,925 shares. Goelzer Investment Management Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Olstein Limited Partnership owns 48,000 shares. Holderness Investments Co, a North Carolina-based fund reported 7,177 shares.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55 million and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5,964 shares to 182,715 shares, valued at $34.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 12,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Paychex Inc Com (NASDAQ:PAYX).

