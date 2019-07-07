Five9 (FIVN) Position Has Lifted by Sylebra Hk Company Ltd; As General Mtrs Co (GM) Stock Price Declined, Holder Btc Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.20 Million

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 102,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.05M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.34 million, up from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $51.7. About 282,650 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 40.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 32,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,520 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 79,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $38.5. About 4.85 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 28/03/2018 – BARRA AFFIRMS GM WILL DEPLOY SELF-DRIVING CARS IN 2019; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns GM Fncl Cns Automble Rcbls Tr 2018-2 Nts Prlm Rtgs; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Senate panel delays vote to approve auto safety chief; 17/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Demands Answers Following General Motors Layoffs in Lordstown; 03/04/2018 – March US auto sales top estimates at GM, Ford, Chrysler; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Rates GM Financial Consumer Automobile Receivables Trust 2018-2; 02/04/2018 – U.S. EPA to relax fuel efficiency standards for autos; 13/04/2018 – FIAT CEO HAS `DESIRE’ FOR BETTER MARGINS THAN GM, FORD IN 4Q; 21/03/2018 – S.KOREA VICE FIN MIN: THERE’S TENSION IN GM-KDB DUE DILIGENCE PROCESS AS GM FINDS IT DIFFICULT TO DISCLOSE SOME INTERNAL MATTERS; 25/04/2018 – SEOUL-GM PRESIDENT DAN AMMANN SAYS VERY CLOSE TO RESOLUTION ON GM KOREA

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 3.42M shares to 3.53M shares, valued at $134.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73B and $626.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 10,849 shares to 108,515 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,301 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.42 EPS, down 21.55% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.81 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.01B for 6.78 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.71% EPS growth.