Five9 (FIVN) Market Value Declined While Conestoga Capital Advisors Upped Stake; Portland Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Position in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) by $4.56 Million as Share Price Rose

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 1245.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 99,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 106,999 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, up from 7,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $49.77. About 2.00M shares traded or 43.32% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield Place Announces Summer 2018 Event Line Up; 20/03/2018 – Sharenet: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield’s New Venture-Capital Unit Eyes Real-Estate Tech Startups; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 15/04/2018 – IFN SAYS MET W/ BROOKFIELD AND IT HAS NO TAKEOVER INTENTION; 18/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Acquire a 25% Strategic Interest in Link Fincl Group; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Strikes Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Mall Owner

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 491,333 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.96 million, up from 481,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.94% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $60.84. About 1.15 million shares traded or 24.85% up from the average. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON) by 54,492 shares to 1.59M shares, valued at $73.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 6,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,962 shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG).

