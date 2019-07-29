Five9 (FIVN) Market Value Declined While California Public Employees Retirement System Has Increased Holding by $333,476; Ota Financial Group LP Increases Stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (LTRPA)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 6,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 109,143 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77M, up from 102,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.05. About 264,464 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9

Ota Financial Group Lp increased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (LTRPA) by 218.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ota Financial Group Lp bought 52,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,556 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 24,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ota Financial Group Lp who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $891.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $11.86. About 54,249 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has risen 2.37% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPA); 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call; 08/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 14; 16/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Discount Too Wide: Value Investors Club Post; 06/04/2018 Liberty TripAdvisor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into Liberty TripAdvisor; 25/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc TE, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPB); 15/05/2018 – Indaba Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q NET REV. $378M

More notable recent Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Jul 16, 2019 – NEXT Financial Group, Inc Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF, Apple Inc, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF, Schwab Short-Term US Treasury – GuruFocus.com” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Cray Inc. (CRAY) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc (LTRPA) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 13, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Five9 to Provide Extraordinary Customer Experiences Using Microsoft Teams – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Five9 (FIVN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Five9 Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for FIVN – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “2 Under-the-Radar, Fast-Growing Companies for Your Watchlist – Nasdaq” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Good News for Five9 (FIVN) – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) by 11,689 shares to 62,938 shares, valued at $4.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hancock Holding Co (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 23,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,252 shares, and cut its stake in Capstead Mortgage Corp (NYSE:CMO).