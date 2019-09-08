Five9 (FIVN) Market Valuation Declined While Mackay Shields Decreased by $873,600 Its Stake; Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Stock Value Rose While Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Cut Its Position by $609,840

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 6,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The institutional investor held 167,145 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.09 million, down from 173,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $100.08. About 615,989 shares traded or 23.03% up from the average. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “AEROSPACE DEMAND REMAINS STRONG, AND CONTINUES TO BE ONE OF COMPANY’S TOP-PERFORMING END MARKETS”; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Sees 2Q EPS $2.60-EPS $2.70; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RS); 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM – MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR AEROSPACE AS BUILD RATES AND BACKLOG FOR ORDERS OF COMMERCIAL PLANES CONTINUES TO IMPROVE; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 16/03/2018 – Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 05/03/2018 – Dir Sharkey III Gifts 500 Of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 12,945 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $684,000, down from 29,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $61.65. About 469,276 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

More notable recent Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Be Sure To Check Out Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Acquires Remaining Ownership Interest of Acero Prime, S. de R.L. de C.V. From Joint Venture Partner – GlobeNewswire” published on October 24, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Analysts await Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, down 17.77% or $0.43 from last year’s $2.42 per share. RS’s profit will be $132.65 million for 12.57 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.