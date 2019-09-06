Five9 (FIVN) Holder Timpani Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding as Share Value Declined; Advisory Research Has Cut Position in Paylocity Holdings (PCTY) by $361,696 as Stock Value Rose

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 16,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 103,011 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44M, down from 119,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $62.31. About 223,572 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Paylocity Holdings Corporation (PCTY) by 10.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 4,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The hedge fund held 35,749 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19 million, down from 39,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Paylocity Holdings Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $108.85. About 66,762 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 04/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp; 19/04/2018 – DJ Paylocity Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTY); 11/04/2018 – Paylocity Selects eGain® Al™ to Help Guide Customer Service Experience; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 27C; 10/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 15/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Adds Paylocity, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Rev $113.4M; 08/03/2018 Paylocity Announces Acquisition Of Third-Party Benefits Administrator BeneFLEX; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 71 WITH TAX BENEFIT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold PCTY shares while 58 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 2.18% more from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & Company owns 0.03% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 230,554 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 0% or 2,581 shares in its portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.02% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Sun Life has invested 0.12% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). 28,200 are held by Strs Ohio. Zevenbergen Invests Limited holds 2.12% or 668,495 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 110 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 38,584 shares. First Tru Limited Partnership holds 51,418 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtn reported 2,402 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 25,279 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 11,582 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Osterweis Cap Management accumulated 7,930 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0.04% or 190,223 shares.

Analysts await Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 100.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.06 per share. PCTY’s profit will be $6.40M for 226.77 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Paylocity Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47B and $5.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 622,332 shares to 20.43M shares, valued at $314.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livanova Plc by 7,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,032 shares, and has risen its stake in Wr Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA).

