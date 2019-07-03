Five9 (FIVN) Holder S Squared Technology Decreased Holding as Stock Declined; Tjx Companies (TJX) Stock Value Rose While Westend Advisors Lowered Stake by $4.56 Billion

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 22.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 33,942 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, down from 43,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $51.47. About 413,114 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 11.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 85,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 686,897 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.55 billion, down from 772,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.78. About 3.53M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Chesley Taft And Assoc Lc stated it has 0.27% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Eaton Vance Management has 0.6% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Sumitomo Life Insurance Company stated it has 0.5% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Marco Invest Mngmt Ltd invested 0.12% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Advsr Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Principal Fincl Gp reported 0.11% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). At Natl Bank owns 26,035 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Todd Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.35% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 234,991 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0.01% or 2,628 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Lawrence B has invested 3.64% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 2.05 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 1.58M shares.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $751.86M for 21.28 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “6 Stocks to Buy That Are Bucking the Retail Selloff – Investorplace.com” on June 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks Ideal for Retirees – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks That Could Benefit From a Worsening Trade War – Motley Fool” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Apparel Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cowen: TJX Companies’ Value Proposition Improves If Chinese Tariffs Hit Retailers – Benzinga” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU) by 285,919 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $64.44 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci All Country Asia Ex Japan Etf (AAXJ) by 19,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP).

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on August, 5. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.