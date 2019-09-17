Five9 (FIVN) Holder Macquarie Group LTD Lowered Its Stake as Share Price Declined; Mistras (MG) Stock Value Rose While Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Raised Holding by $2.12 Million

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Mistras (MG) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 151,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.01% . The institutional investor held 2.14M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.74 million, up from 1.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Mistras for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $463.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.14. About 48,856 shares traded. Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) has declined 25.90% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MG News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Mistras Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MG); 12/03/2018 – Mistras 4Q Rev $187.6M; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – COMPANY’S 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP KEEPS 2018 GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 10/04/2018 – Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Exits Position in Mistras Group; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q EPS 3C; 12/03/2018 Mistras 4Q EPS 3c; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – COMPLETED INITIAL ASSESSMENT OF 2017 TAX REFORM ACT; EXPECTS ITS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE BETWEEN 30% TO 32% FOR 2018; 07/05/2018 – Mistras 1Q EPS 10c; 07/05/2018 – Mistras 1Q Rev $187.6M

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 44.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 65,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 82,340 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.22M, down from 147,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.44B market cap company. The stock increased 3.51% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $56.63. About 734,148 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 11 investors sold MG shares while 18 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 15.28 million shares or 0.54% less from 15.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 25,537 shares. D E Shaw & invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reported 11,128 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Automobile Association has 247,147 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) for 41,436 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) for 11,909 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 112,776 shares. Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 100,353 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc reported 59,664 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 6,285 shares. Envestnet Asset Management owns 21,227 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested 0% in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.06% or 24,000 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 667,724 shares. Legal And General Plc has 0% invested in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $324,193 activity. The insider DEBENEDICTIS NICHOLAS bought 1,000 shares worth $13,850. The insider Wolk Jonathan H bought 3,546 shares worth $48,731.

More notable recent Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MISTRAS Group Announces First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:MG – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ad Com Wednesday for Glaxo OTC oral nicotine spray – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Energy Sector Update for 09/05/2019: MG,PTEN,EQNR,MUSA – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MISTRAS Group Acquires New Century Software, a Leading Pipeline Data Management Provider – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67M and $830.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,514 shares to 297,138 shares, valued at $16.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.04 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.