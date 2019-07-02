Five9 (FIVN) Holder Legal & General Group Plc Increased Its Position; Dupont Capital Management Has Raised Great Western Bancorp (GWB) Position by $1.99 Million

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 26.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 6,083 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,771 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, up from 22,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $51.24. About 275,866 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500.

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB) by 414.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 64,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,780 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 15,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Great Western Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $35.14. About 124,883 shares traded. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has declined 21.17% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.60% the S&P500. Some Historical GWB News: 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Divident of 25c Per Common Share; 06/04/2018 – Great Western Mining 2017 Pretax Loss Widens on Higher Costs; Intu Properties Agrees to Extend Loan on Spain Shopping Center; 22/05/2018 – A Beer that Beat the Odds — Great Western’s Original 16 Expands to the US; 06/03/2018 GREAT WESTERN MINING CORPORATION – APPROVAL RECEIVED FROM US BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT TO INCREASE NUMBER OF HOLES WHICH GWM CAN DRILL UNDER M2 DRILL PERMIT; 02/05/2018 – Great Western Bancorp Names Karlyn Knieriem to Succeed Stephen Ulenberg as Chief Risk Officer; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Dividen to Be Paid May to Stockholders of Record as of the Close of Business May 11; 24/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN MINING – ISSUES HAVE NOW BEEN RESOLVED AND HOLE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF WEEK AT M2 INFILL DRILLING PROGRAMME; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘B-‘ Rating to Great Western Petroleum; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – DJ Great Western Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWB); 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $175.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 24,748 shares to 32,601 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) by 34,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold GWB shares while 56 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.98 million shares or 1.58% less from 56.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Ellington Mngmt Grp invested 0.04% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). First State Bank Of Omaha holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) for 33,461 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 647,097 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 3.13 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 0.01% invested in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) for 77,884 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 13,100 shares. Tower Research Cap (Trc) has 10,665 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans accumulated 44,070 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 0.02% or 52,983 shares. State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 3,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% or 51,913 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB).

