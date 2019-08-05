Five9 (FIVN) Holder Hood River Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $1.50 Million as Shares Declined; As United Technologies (UTX) Shares Declined, Shareholder Nuwave Investment Management Has Cut Stake

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 99.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 6,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 24 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3,000, down from 6,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $126.42. About 1.34 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q EPS $1.62; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT’; 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion; 09/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 28,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 731,141 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.63M, down from 759,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $55.81. About 479,722 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN)

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.72 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Cap Lc reported 31,783 shares. Zacks Inv Mgmt holds 0.01% or 2,768 shares in its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd Co owns 50,385 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives owns 7,841 shares. Broderick Brian C invested in 2.44% or 53,025 shares. Raymond James Fin Advsr Incorporated stated it has 373,635 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Convergence Invest Prns Ltd reported 2,159 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 110,874 shares stake. Cornercap Counsel has 16,001 shares. Kistler accumulated 13,967 shares. Southeastern Asset Mngmt Inc Tn holds 4.61% or 2.48 million shares in its portfolio. Homrich And Berg invested in 7,003 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 5,310 are held by Ipswich Investment Mngmt Incorporated. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,771 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability has 9,902 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.25 million activity. The insider Bailey Robert J. sold 862 shares worth $104,916.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42M and $85.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 6,643 shares to 6,657 shares, valued at $397,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,533 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

