Five9 (FIVN) Holder Falcon Point Capital Has Cut Its Position as Valuation Declined; As Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Kennedy Capital Management Lowered Holding

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Five9 (FIVN) by 25.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 24,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 69,972 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.59 million, down from 94,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Five9 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $58.29. About 494,930 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 51,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 290,575 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.70M, down from 341,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $55.76. About 147,507 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $185.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icf International (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 24,293 shares to 73,982 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 8,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Conns Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN).

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.04 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Cloud Stocks To Buy Now – The Motley Fool” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Five9 -9% on another reported exec departure – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Five9: Impressive Quarter Confirms Long-Term Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Five9 Inc (FIVN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Interviews Five9 (FIVN) CEO â€“ Making Progress to Change a Quarter-Trillion Dollar Call Center Industry – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

More notable recent Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pinnacle Financial (PNFP) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Pinnacle Is Still the No. 1 Ranked Bank in Nashville for Deposits, Moves up to No. 3 in Tennessee – Business Wire” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Be Sure To Check Out Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.31 million activity.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 74,716 shares to 285,460 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 30,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,021 shares, and has risen its stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP).