Five9 (FIVN) Holder Cortina Asset Management Has Lowered Stake; Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Has Upped Its Stake in Red Hat (RHT) by $6.37 Million

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 122.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,617 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62 million, up from 28,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 07/05/2018 – Using OpenShift on OpenStack, Red Hat Customers Power Infrastructure and Application Modernization; 26/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: RHT, ANAB & more; 17/04/2018 – Red Hat Set to Host Largest Red Hat Summit to Date, May 8-10 in San Francisco; 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat Appoints Alfred W. Zollar to Its Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 81C; 22/05/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SAYS TATA COMMUNICATIONS SELECTED RED HAT CLOUD SUITE TO HELP ENHANCE ITS IZO PRIVATE CLOUD SERVICE; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 15.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 64,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 343,917 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.17 million, down from 407,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $53.39. About 262,831 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on August, 5. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brink’s Co/The (NYSE:BCO) by 104,905 shares to 245,218 shares, valued at $18.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 50,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 563,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY).

