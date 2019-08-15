Five9 (FIVN) Holder Cooper Creek Partners Management Lowered Holding; As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Stock Value Declined, Chemical Bank Has Raised Its Position by $444,770

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 20.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 2,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 16,777 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, up from 13,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $142.34. About 4.58 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 30/05/2018 – Salesforce.com: The Force Is With Them — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce to Host Second-Annual Salesforce Equality Awards in San Francisco; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Updates Prior 1Q, FY19 Guidance; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce agreed to pay $6.5 billion for MuleSoft last month; 05/04/2018 – Publicis.Sapient and TQI Ventures announce new joint business focused on enabling the digital transformation of organizations in Europe leveraging Salesforce; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce announced an agreement on Tuesday to buy Mulesoft; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Sales Jump 25% — Earnings Review; 30/05/2018 – Facebook has lost ‘trust’ with customers, says Salesforce CEO; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Rev $3.22B-$3.23B

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 52.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 101,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 90,253 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, down from 191,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $61.87. About 360,823 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Five9 Inc (FIVN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Five9 (FIVN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Five9 Stock Popped Thursday – Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $293.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keyw Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:KEYW) by 218,365 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $9.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Donnelley Rr And Sons by 317,773 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Dave And Busters (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. L And S Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.54% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Third Point Limited Liability Company holds 2.07% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1.18 million shares. 7,127 are owned by Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability. Accuvest Global Advsrs holds 0.37% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 4,369 shares. Eagle Asset Management stated it has 4,440 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parkside Natl Bank & reported 816 shares. Greenleaf owns 69,356 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech owns 599,399 shares. Valley National Advisers has invested 0.11% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Putnam Investments invested in 2.44 million shares or 0.9% of the stock. Contravisory Mgmt invested in 32,157 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Inc Nc owns 1,664 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 1.44% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cipher Lp has invested 0.78% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Captrust Financial Advsr has 0.05% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,319 shares to 34,510 shares, valued at $5.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 17,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,915 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Corp (NYSE:GE).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Salesforce Earnings: What to Watch – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Sachem Head Adds Salesforce (CRM), Spectra Energy (SE) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Compass Point Says Salesforce A Core Holding For Investors, Bullish On Workday – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Oracle, Salesforce and Union Pacific – Investorplace.com” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.