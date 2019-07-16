Five9 (FIVN) Holder Cooper Creek Partners Management Cut Stake by $5.26 Million as Share Price Declined; As Franco Nevada (FNV) Stock Price Rose, Group One Trading LP Has Trimmed Its Stake

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 77.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 98,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,997 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, down from 127,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $85.9. About 251,142 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 52.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 101,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 90,253 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, down from 191,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 10.22% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $48.04. About 2.56 million shares traded or 236.08% up from the average. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on August, 5. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $293.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Donnelley Rr And Sons by 317,773 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noodles And Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 155,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 461,301 shares, and has risen its stake in American Outdoor Brands.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Editas Medicine Inc (Put) by 376,800 shares to 401,300 shares, valued at $9.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 75,349 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacion (Call).

