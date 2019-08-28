Five9 (FIVN) Holder Cooper Creek Partners Management Cut Position; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Decreased Its Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) as Shares Declined

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 37.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 5,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, down from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $285.32. About 232,996 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 16/05/2018 – REG-Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 31/05/2018 – CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL INC – SUPRACHOROIDAL CLS-TA USED TOGETHER WITH INTRAVITREAL EYLEA WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON SAYS EYLEA PHASE 3 MET 24-WEEK PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 03/05/2018 – $REGN Did Len pull a Musk this morning as BTIG analyst described?; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates Adds Regeneron, Exits Infosys, Cuts GE: 13F; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greate; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS THE PATENT IN QUESTION DATES FROM 1997 AND IS CALLED ‘VECTOR FOR EXPRESSION OF A POLYPEPTIDE IN A MAMMALIAN CELL’; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 02/05/2018 – STAT: BREAKING: A tiny biotech’s plot to frustrate Regeneron and Sanofi runs into a safety problem

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 52.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 101,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 90,253 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, down from 191,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $63.15. About 125,718 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $293.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Donnelley Rr And Sons by 317,773 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $4.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noodles And Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 155,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 461,301 shares, and has risen its stake in American Outdoor Brands.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Counsel Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 0.02% stake. First Tru Advsr LP holds 360,562 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Management Com reported 18,906 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Aqr Management Lc holds 0.17% or 383,857 shares. Old National Bankshares In has invested 0.24% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). The Ohio-based Victory Management has invested 0.01% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 8,746 shares stake. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd invested in 171,216 shares. 3,866 are owned by Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt L P. Acadian Asset Mgmt invested in 4,824 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct owns 904 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 17,489 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al has 2,435 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Natl Asset Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 832 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $54.04 million activity.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 36,537 shares to 847,585 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 215,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 297,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC).