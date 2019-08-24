Five9 (FIVN) Holder Columbus Circle Investors Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.56 Million as Share Value Declined; Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Stake in Laboratory Amer Hldgs Com New (LH) Trimmed as Stock Price Rose

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New (LH) by 43.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 2,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 3,420 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 6,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.86. About 534,916 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018, COMPANY ADOPTED FASB-ISSUED CONVERGED STANDARD ON REVENUE RECOGNITION (ASC 606); 25/04/2018 – LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA BOOSTS VIEW FOR YEAR SALES GROWTH; 20/03/2018 – lnterpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Didn’t Disclose Further Terms of Deal Witth Eurofin; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: Labcorp’s Divestiture Of Food Solutions Business Is Credit Positive; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Net $173.2M; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP – PAYMENT OF CONTINGENT CASH INTEREST IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2018; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – AGREEMENT WITH LABCORP TO FURTHER EXPAND CO’S NETWORK OF CYTOLOGY PROVIDERS IN SUPPORT OF ITS THYROID MOLECULAR BUSINESS UNIT; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms lmmunology & lmmunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 7.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 49,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 621,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.84M, down from 670,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $62.63. About 321,527 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $471.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr Dj Wilshire Mid Cap Growth Etf (MDYG) by 9,660 shares to 35,746 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hff Inc Cl A (NYSE:HF) by 6,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr Dj Wilshire Small Cap Value Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James owns 0% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 19 shares. Peak Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Capital Ok stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited holds 7,141 shares. Tekla Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 45,657 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Hrt Financial Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). 41,563 were reported by Needham Inv Mgmt Ltd Co. Oppenheimer Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% or 180,261 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Company reported 204 shares stake. Sterling Management Ltd has invested 0.66% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Advisor Partners Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 2,145 shares. United Automobile Association invested in 0.03% or 67,817 shares. Moreover, Tradition Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.68% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Laboratory Corporation of America Holdingsâ€™s (NYSE:LH) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Laboratory of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 62% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Laboratory Corporation of America EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.85 EPS, up 4.01% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.74 per share. LH’s profit will be $277.39 million for 14.55 P/E if the $2.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual EPS reported by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.73% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Five9 Is Ready To Break Out – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Cloud Stocks To Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: CRUS,SPWR,FIVN,PS – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Five9 Inc (FIVN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Five9 Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for FIVN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 46,328 shares to 89,947 shares, valued at $11.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 55,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).