Five9 (FIVN) Holder Coe Capital Management Lowered Its Holding as Valuation Declined; Oakbrook Investments Has Decreased Amerisourcebergen Corp. (ABC) Holding by $665,180

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 41.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 16,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 22,410 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, down from 38,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $62.1. About 123,653 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500.

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp. (ABC) by 48.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 8,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 8,965 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $713,000, down from 17,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $84.75. About 103,246 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Partners With Jefferson to Address Opioid Crisis; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 23/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Not a Buyout Target as Walgreens Shuns Deals; 16/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Adj EPS $6.45-Adj EPS $6.65; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67 bln deal; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91M and $86.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 6,832 shares to 32,302 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 12,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,806 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 8.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.45 per share. ABC’s profit will be $329.16 million for 13.41 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.